 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Judge blocks campaign law enforcement in AG campaign probe

  • 0
Attorney General Campaign Lawsuit

FILE - North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein speaks during a news conference on June 9, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C. Stein's campaign asked a federal judge on Thursday, July 21, 2022, to strike down a state law that allowed authorities to investigate an ad the campaign ran targeting Stein's 2020 challenger.

 Julia Wall - member image share, The News & Observer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge agreed on Monday to block for now any enforcement of a state law in a political ad investigation of North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein’s campaign, saying it’s likely to win on legal claims that the law is unconstitutional.

Following a court hearing in Greensboro, U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles ruled for Stein’s campaign and other plaintiffs who filed an unusual lawsuit last week against State Board of Elections members and Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman.

The temporary restraining order that Eagles signed means that Freeman's office is prevented from using that law to prosecute anyone associated with a 2020 commercial that the Democratic incumbent aired against then-Republican challenger Jim O’Neill.

People are also reading…

The law prohibits anyone from knowingly publishing or circulating false information about a candidate with the intent of hurting that candidate’s chances in the election. It enabled an ongoing investigation into the Stein commercial, which focused on untested rape kits held by local law enforcement agencies.

O’Neill’s campaign cited the law in his September 2020 election board complaint against Stein’s campaign committee over the ad. That led to interviews by board investigators, while the State Bureau of Investigation later talked to Stein, his campaign staff and a woman who appeared in the ad. The plaintiffs called the law overbroad and outdated and said it fails to protect core political speech, leading it to violate the First Amendment.

In her order, Eagles wrote that a temporary order was necessary because the plaintiffs and others would have been subject to potential criminal prosecution for violating an overly broad criminal libel statute before a hearing for a more long-term injunction could be held.

Eagles told the legal parties to return as soon as Aug. 4 to give any reasons why the order shouldn’t be extended into a preliminary injunction.

Before the law’s constitutionality can be closely examined, “the balance of the equities favors an injunction protecting the First Amendment right of the plaintiffs and other political candidates to free speech,” she wrote Monday.

Outside lawyers representing the state board and the Wake DA -- Stein’s office would otherwise defend the constitutionality of a state law -- urged Eagles to reject the campaign’s request to block enforcement of the law. In court filings, the attorneys questioned why Stein’s campaign and the other plaintiffs had taken so long to challenge the law.

Now the “plaintiffs seek to interfere with the work of a state grand jury regarding potential violations of state criminal law caused by a political ad that occurred in 2020, almost two years ago,” wrote Joe Zeszotarski, who is representing Freeman. While Eagles didn't issue a blanket prohibition of enforcing the law, which dates back to at least 1931, Stein's campaign lawyer said it could find no legal records of it ever being previously enforced.

Stein’s campaign, the consulting firm that produced the ad and the woman in the ad wrote they filed the lawsuit now because “enforcement action” by the Wake DA’s office “appears imminent.” It didn’t elaborate. The statute of limitations on the misdemeanor -- punishable by up to 60 days in jail with fines -- is two years. Any charges in the case would be a political blow to Stein, the state’s top law enforcement officer and a possible 2024 gubernatorial candidate.

Freeman recused herself from the investigation — citing a close working relationship with both Stein and O’Neill — and has left it to her to assistant DA to lead the case. Freeman and a majority of the elections board members are Democrats.

The ad in question featured a woman who asserted that O’Neill “left 1,500 rape kits sitting on a shelf” in Forsyth County. O’Neill said at the time that the ad was bogus because police agencies, not prosecutors, are responsible for testing the kits. The lawsuit called the ad a “corrective political advertisement” designed to counter false accusations by O’Neill that Stein had failed to act on over 15,000 untested rape kits during his time as attorney general.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrats push for 1st semi-automatic gun ban in 20 years

Democrats push for 1st semi-automatic gun ban in 20 years

A ban on certain semi-automatic weapons is moving forward in the House. Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee have begun considering legislation to ban some assault-type weapons. If the measure passes, it would be the most far-reaching response yet to this summer’s mass shootings. But passage is far from assured. Some moderate Democrats are wary of voting on sweeping gun controls before the November elections. And the bill seems to have little chance of becoming law due to opposition in the Senate. The push for a ban on assault-type weapons comes nearly two decades after Congress allowed similar restrictions to lapse.

Myanmar executes ex-lawmaker, 3 other political prisoners

Myanmar executes ex-lawmaker, 3 other political prisoners

Myanmar has carried out its first executions in nearly 50 years, hanging a former lawmaker, a democracy activist and two other political prisoners who had been accused of a targeted killing after the country’s military takeover last year. The executions announced Monday were carried out despite worldwide pleas for clemency for the four men. State media said the four planned, directed and organized terrorist killings. Opposition figures and rights activists say their convictions were politically motivated and condemned the executions. Myanmar has rejected criticism of the executions. The wife of one of the prisoners urged the world to hold Myanmar's military leadership accountable.

Senators propose changes to electors law after Capitol riot

Senators propose changes to electors law after Capitol riot

A bipartisan group of senators has reached agreement on proposed changes to the Electoral Count Act. That's the post-Civil War-era law for certifying presidential elections. The law came under intense scrutiny after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The changes proposed Wednesday are twofold: One would update the law to clarify the way states submit electors and the vice president tallies the votes in Congress. The other would bolster security for state and local election officials who have endured harassment.

Jan. 6 takeaways: White House in chaos, unmovable Trump

Jan. 6 takeaways: White House in chaos, unmovable Trump

The House Jan. 6 committee has closed out its set of summer hearings with its most detailed focus yet on the investigation’s main target: former President Donald Trump. The panel on Thursday examined Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021, as hundreds of his supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol, going through the deadly afternoon in minute-by-minute fashion to show how long it took the former president to call off the rioters. The panel focused on 187 minutes that day, between Trump’s call for his supporters to march to the Capitol and when he told them to go home.

Airstrikes kill more Ukrainians despite grain export deal

Airstrikes kill more Ukrainians despite grain export deal

Ukraine’s emergencies agency says three bodies were recovered from a school hit by a Russian airstrike in the country's east. The casualties in the city of Kramatorsk followed attacks elsewhere in Ukraine, including a Russian attack that killed three people Thursday in the nation's second-largest city, Kharkiv. In the most significant agreement involving the warring parties so far, Russian and Ukrainian officials on Friday signed deals with the U.N. and Turkey to avert a global food crisis by clearing the way for the shipment of millions of tons of Ukrainian grain and Russian exports of grain and fertilizer across the Black Sea.

Biden announces modest climate actions; pledges more to come

Biden announces modest climate actions; pledges more to come

President Joe Biden has announced modest new steps to combat climate change and promised more robust action to come, saying, “This is an emergency and I will look at it that way.” The president stopped short Wednesday of issuing a formal declaration of a climate emergency. Democrats and environmental groups have been seeking such a declaration after an influential Democratic senator quashed hopes for sweeping legislation to address global warming. Biden he hinted such a step could be coming. During a speech at a former coal-powered plan in Massachusetts, Biden said he would use his executive powers to turn concern about a climate emergency into “formal, official government actions.”

Jan. 6: Trump spurned aides' pleas to call off Capitol mob

Jan. 6: Trump spurned aides' pleas to call off Capitol mob

Despite desperate pleas from aides, allies, members of Congress and even his family, Donald Trump refused on Jan. 6 to call off the mob attack at the Capitol. Instead the defeated president told supporters in a video address they were “very special” as he finally sent them home at day's end. One aide said at Thursday night's hearing of the Jan. 6 House committee that Trump poured “gasoline on the fire” of the attack  rather than calling off the mob laying siege. They said Trump was well aware of the deadly attack after sending his supporters to fight for his lost presidency.

Trump-backed Cox wins Md. governor primary over Hogan's pick

Trump-backed Cox wins Md. governor primary over Hogan's pick

A far-right Maryland legislator endorsed by former President Donald Trump has won the Republican primary for governor. Dan Cox defeated a moderate rival backed by outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan. Cox will face the winner of the Democratic primary in the November general election. A bestselling author backed by Oprah Winfrey, Wes Moore, had an early lead Tuesday night, with the focus starting to turn to mail ballots that won’t be counted until later in the week. Despite being a win for Trump, Cox’s victory over former Hogan Cabinet member Kelly Schulz could be a blow to Republican chances to hold on to the seat in November.

Trump, Pence campaign for rivals in Ariz. governor's race

Trump, Pence campaign for rivals in Ariz. governor's race

Former President Donald Trump and his estranged vice president, Mike Pence, are campaigning Friday in Arizona for rival candidates for governor. Trump and Pence both talked up the successes of their administration and hammered President Joe Biden, but neither directly addressed the growing rift between them. The split-screen moment marks a more confrontational phase in their relationship as they both consider running for president in 2024. And their dueling events serve to underscore the divide between the party establishment and Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tunisia's turbulent ride from revolution to presidential power bid

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News