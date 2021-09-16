Judge blocks NC law provisions aimed at farm workers' union

She also, however, agreed with Auld in upholding the bill's other union-related provision that prohibited farming operations from entering into agreements to collect union dues from workers. Auld wrote FLOC failed to present evidence showing how it would affect its members, and that the law does not prevent farms from agreeing outside of a bargaining agreement to offer such dues collection.

FLOC already appealed Biggs’ earlier dues checkoff ruling to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The union will be successful because “farmworkers are entitled to the same rights as other North Carolina workers to freely choose” whether dues are deducted, said Kristi Graunke, a lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union in North Carolina representing the plaintiffs.

Emails on Thursday seeking comments from Republican lawmakers who are farmers and helped write the North Carolina Farm Act of 2017 were not immediately returned. The office of Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein, who is now the lone defendant because he enforces state law, is reviewing the ruling, spokesperson Nazneen Ahmed said. Stein could appeal Judge Biggs' ruling, issued Wednesday in Greensboro federal court.