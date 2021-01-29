Judge blocks Trump rule to limit health studies in EPA regs

An EPA spokesman said Friday the agency is "committed to making evidence-based decisions and developing policies and programs that are guided by the best science.''

EPA "will follow the science and law in accordance with the Biden-Harris administration’s executive orders and other directives in reviewing all of the agency’s actions issued under the previous administration,'' including the so-called Strengthening Transparency in Pivotal Science rule, spokesman Ken Labbe said in a statement.

Wheeler defended the rule, which was finalized in early January after years of debate.

“If the American people are to be regulated by interpretation of these scientific studies, they deserve to scrutinize the data as part of the scientific process and American self-government,″ he wrote in a Jan. 4 op-ed in the Wall Street Journal. "Transparency is a defense of, not an attack on, the important work done by career scientists at the EPA, along with their colleagues at research institutions around the country.''

But the change was so broadly written that it could limit not only future public health protections, but also “force the agency to revoke decades of clean air protections,” said Chris Zarba, former head of the EPA’s Science Advisory Board.