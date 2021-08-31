Judge blocks Western Michigan's vaccine mandate for athletes

“Our clients are grateful that the Court has recognized they have a strong case for a religious exemption from this vaccine requirement,” their attorney, David Kallman, said in a statement. "Our clients are thrilled that they can continue to be part of their soccer team, be with their teammates and compete for WMU at the highest level in a safe manner.”

A spokeswoman for the Kalamazoo-based school said it does not comment on ongoing litigation.

In a separate case, the judge said a Michigan State supervisory administrative associate and fiscal officer failed to show she is substantially likely to succeed. He cited federal rulings in favor of Indiana University's vaccine mandate and said Jeanna Norris — who said the vaccine is unnecessary because she had COVID-19 last year — is an at-will employee with no “constitutionally protected property interest in her employment position.”

She is unlikely to show that the requirement is not “rationally related to a legitimate governmental interest, i.e., the health and safety of the public," Maloney wrote.