AP

Judge briefly blocks parts of Oklahoma law limiting protests

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma federal judge has temporarily blocked parts of a new state law that makes it a misdemeanor for people to unlawfully obstruct a public street or highway during a protest.

U.S. District Judge Robin Cauthron also put on hold Wednesday a provision that could result in fines of up $50,000 for groups or organizations “found to be a conspirator” with someone who violates any one of a number of state laws pertaining to riots and unlawful assemblies.

The injunction temporarily prevents the enforcement of these parts of the law as the court weighs its constitutionality, according to The Oklahoman. A key provision of the new law that grants immunity to drivers who run people over is not being put on hold.

The Oklahoma chapter of the NAACP sued Attorney General John O’Connor and Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater, alleging parts of the law are unconstitutional because it will limit protests and have a chilling effect on free speech.

The law was passed this year by the Republican-controlled state Legislature and signed by GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt shortly after an incident in July in which a pickup truck pulling a horse trailer drove through Black Lives Matter protesters on Interstate 244 in Tulsa. Three people were seriously injured, including a 33-year-old man who fell from an overpass and was left paralyzed from the waist down.

Republican state Rep. Kevin West, who authored the legislation, said it was not intended to stifle free speech, but rather to punish rioters and protect law-abiding citizens who may get trapped in an unlawful assembly.

The law is slated to take effect Monday along with more than 350 other new state laws.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Oklahoman.

