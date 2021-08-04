Judge: California governor OK to brand recall 'Republican'

Earl wrote that Heatlie's suit failed to prove that Newsom's branding of the effort as Republican was outright false or objectively untrue, rather than typical comments expected in political debate. The suit argued the recall was falsely labeled Republican because nearly half of the 46 candidates vying to replace Newsom are from other parties. Heatlie's suit also provided declarations from five people who signed the petition who say they are not Republicans.

“The Court has no doubt that not all recall supporters are Republicans," Earl wrote. “But the challenged arguments do not state or imply that they are."

Newsom's statements in the voter guide include labeling the recall “an attempt by national Republicans and Trump supporters to force an election and grab power in California" and says the recall backers are “abusing our recall laws in order to gain power and advance their partisan agenda."

Newsom lost an earlier court case to get his party affiliation as Democratic next to his name on the ballot. His campaign had failed to file the paperwork in time. But he refers to himself as the Democratic governor in his voter guide argument.

If more than half of voters say “yes" to recalling Newsom, he'll be forced to leave office more than a year before his first term ends. Then, the replacement candidate with the highest number of votes would become governor.

