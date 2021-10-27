 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Judge: Colorado parents can't exempt kids from school masks

  • 0

DENVER (AP) — A federal judge has issued a restraining order against a suburban Denver county's policy allowing parents to opt their children out of a mask mandate at school, finding that the rule violates the rights of students with disabilities who are vulnerable to COVID-19.

U.S. District Judge John L. Kane on Tuesday called the Douglas County Board of Health order that allowed parents to opt their children out of mask-wearing a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which guarantees equal access to education for all.

Kane's order came in a hearing about a lawsuit filed by the Douglas County School District challenging the county Board of Health order.

The school district, which filed the lawsuit on behalf of nine children with disabilities, argued that the Board of Health's action allowed a relaxation of universal masking that placed those students at high risk of severe disease, The Denver Post reported.

The school district also challenged the Board of Health's relaxation of quarantine rules affecting students suspected of having the coronavirus.

Kane's order is not the end of the legal challenge even though it sets aside the opt-out rule for now and he set a Nov. 8 hearing about the case.

People are also reading…

The ruling came as states prepare for rollouts of the COVID-19 pediatric vaccines. Colorado's health department has said it is working on an informational campaign with public health agencies, youth-focused groups and school districts for parents and guardians.

State officials are recruiting new vaccine providers and hosting seminars with health officials to provide detailed information about the pediatric vaccine and best practices for vaccinating kids.

State officials also plan to promote new and existing clinics based at schools to encourage children and their family members to get vaccinated.

That’s in addition to places already administering vaccines, including pharmacies and family doctors. Child vaccination events are being planned for after-school hours, including weekends.

The federal government has allocated an initial 171,000 doses of the pediatric vaccine to Colorado, the state health department said.

State health officials told reporters Wednesday that Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, is expected to speak about the pediatric rollout plan later this week.

The state's hospitals are experiencing the most severe strain on bed capacity so far in the pandemic, according to state health department incident commander, Scott Bookman. As of Tuesday, 1,187 COVID-19 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Colorado.

Bookman said Colorado has the lowest number of available hospital beds in the state at any point in the pandemic.

When Colorado hit its previous peak of COVID-19 hospitalizations last December, the state had 1,800 hospital beds available. But even though the number of confirmed infections are below last year’s peak infection rate, the state’s 7-day average of acute care beds available stands at 959, Bookman said.

Colorado health officials reiterated recommendations for residents to get their annual influenza vaccinations and COVID-19 inoculations — and booster COVID-19 vaccine shots for high-risk groups to prevent added strain on hospital capacity.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Denver Post.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EXPLAINER: Will lawmakers dig into Kristi Noem, appraisers?

EXPLAINER: Will lawmakers dig into Kristi Noem, appraisers?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers will be taking a look at a state agency that has been at the center of questions about whether Gov. Kristi Noem used her influence to aid her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license.

Nebraska AG: Docs can prescribe controversial COVID drugs

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's attorney general said Friday that he won't seek disciplinary action against doctors who prescribe controversial, off-label drugs to treat and prevent coronavirus infections, as long as they get informed consent from patients and don't engage in misconduct.

Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A decade ago, North Carolina Republicans redrew their legislative districts to help their party in a way that a federal court ruled illegally deprived Black voters of their right to political representation. A state court later struck down Republican-drawn maps as based on pure partisanship.

Ballot confuses financing of proposed Albuquerque stadium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Voters in Albuquerque may be confused about how a proposed soccer stadium will be funded because the ballot measure includes inconsistent language about financing for the city’s $50 million stadium bond proposal.

Deal on Biden's $2T plan edges closer; Harris is 'confident'

Deal on Biden's $2T plan edges closer; Harris is 'confident'

WASHINGTON (AP) — A deal within reach, President Joe Biden and Congress’ top Democrats edged close to sealing their giant domestic legislation, though the informal deadline appeared to slip as they worked to scale back the measure and determine how to pay for it.

White House, Dems hurriedly reworking $2 trillion Biden plan

White House, Dems hurriedly reworking $2 trillion Biden plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and Democrats are hurriedly reworking key aspects of President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion domestic policy plan, trimming the social services and climate change programs and rethinking new taxes on corporations and the wealthy to pay for a scaled-back package.

Obama sharply criticizes Youngkin in Va. governor's race

Obama sharply criticizes Youngkin in Va. governor's race

RICHMOND, Va (AP) — Former President Barack Obama offered a sharp rebuke of the Republican candidate for Virginia governor, Glenn Youngkin, as he encouraged voters on Saturday to support Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the closely watched race.

Watch Now: Related Video

Self-driving "Roboats" tested on Amsterdam's canals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News