 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Judge declines Hobbs request to block AG threats

  • Updated
  • 0

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge this week declined Secretary of State Katie Hobbs' request for an order blocking Arizona's attorney general from prosecuting her if she temporarily shuts down a candidate signature portal for a required update.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Joan Sinclair said the request is “premature” in a ruling issued Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for Hobbs, Murphy Hebert, said she will continue with plans to shut down on March 11 the “E-Qual” system that candidates use to collect signatures they need to appear on the ballot. A shutdown is required because the statewide system is unusable once any one of the state’s 15 counties starts loading the new district maps from the every-10-years redistricting process.

Candidates must collect a certain number of signatures from voters in order to make the ballot, and most are collected using the online system.

Hobbs filed suit after Attorney General Mark Brnovich had one of his assistant attorneys general send Hobbs a letter implying she could face criminal prosecution if the “E-Qual” system is taken offline.

People are also reading…

Roopali Desai, a lawyer for Hobbs, said the secretary is stuck between two competing laws — one requiring her to maintain an online signature system and another mandating that signatures only be accepted from voters who qualify because they live in the candidate’s district.

The lawsuit is the latest legal skirmish between Brnovich, a Republican, and Hobbs, a Democrat, both of whom are seeking higher offices. In 2020, Hobbs filed a complaint with the state bar alleging Brnovich acted unethically in representing her and her office in election cases. The GOP-controlled Legislature responded by stripping Hobbs of her authority to determine the state's position in election cases, even though she's the chief election official, though that provision was later blocked by the Arizona Supreme Court.

Brnovich entered a diversion agreement with the State Bar of Arizona that will result in the complaint being dismissed if he follows through with certain commitments. Brnovich has not said what's required of him, but such agreements often involve additional training in legal ethics.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that opened with air and missile strikes on Ukrainian military facilities before troops and tanks rolled across the borders from the north, east and south.

Harris acknowledges 'real possibility of war' in Europe

Harris acknowledges 'real possibility of war' in Europe

MUNICH (AP) — Acknowledging “the real possibility of war,” Vice President Kamala Harris wrapped up a weekend of outreach to European allies with a push to bolster the West’s resolve in confronting Moscow with crippling sanctions as increasingly dire signs suggest Russia's Vladimir Putin plans to order an invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed rebels and increasingly dire warnings that Russia plans to invade, on Saturday called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him and seek resolution to the crisis.

EXPLAINER: Why half of Guantanamo's prisoners could get out

EXPLAINER: Why half of Guantanamo's prisoners could get out

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has been quietly laying the groundwork to release prisoners from the Guantanamo Bay detention center and at least move closer to being able to shut it down. A review board that includes military and intelligence officials has now determined more than half of the 39 men held indefinitely without charge at the U.S. base in Cuba can now be safely released to their homelands or sent to another country. Decisions about several of these prisoners, including some denied under previous reviews, have come in recent weeks as the administration faced criticism from human rights groups for not doing more to close Guantanamo, releasing only a single prisoner over the past year.

Watch Now: Related Video

Poland train station becomes relief center for Ukrainians

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News