Judge declines to release man charged in US Capitol attack

In urging Matthew Klein's release, defense attorney Steven R. Kiersh said his client wants to continue his education at George Fox University.

He had been attending the Christian college in Newberg until his arrest on March 23, according to the university.

“He was a senior, but he is no longer a student at George Fox,” college spokesman Rob Felton said Tuesday. Officials said last month that Klein was barred from campus.

Kiersh also sought to distinguish the elder Klein from his brother, telling the court that Jonathanpeter Klein is accused of being a member of the Proud Boys, not Matthew Klein.

Federal prosecutor Christopher K. Veatch countered that Matthew Klein played a larger role than his brother in the Capitol riot by helping others scale a wall to allow them to enter the building.

Both brothers entered the Capitol, left about 10 minutes later and both wrenched open another door, Veatch said.

Jonathanpeter Klein then walked away, but Matthew Klein put on goggles and confronted police before he was doused with pepper spray, Veatch said.

The judge left open the possibility for Matthew Klein and his lawyer to find another third-party custodian who could be approved, with stringent release conditions, such as home detention and GPS monitoring.

