Judge delays law mandating burial of fetal tissue for now

The state argued during Monday’s hearing that the new law is not a ban on abortion.

“The only way that it has the effect of a ban on April 6 is under the plaintiffs’ erroneous factual and legal assumption that they will have to preemptively stop all abortions because of a lack of affirmative assurances (against prosecution),” said attorney Andrew McCartney, representing the Ohio Department of Health.

Hatheway's temporary block will stand as arguments proceed in the the lawsuit, which names the state Health Department and others, over the permanent fate of the law. Clinics and lawyers at the ACLU of Ohio argue the law is an unconstitutional hurdle to women’s legal right to an abortion, as well as “frivolous and medically unnecessary.”

Mai Ratakonda, a lawyer for Planned Parenthood who spoke for that organization and the other clinics — Preterm-Cleveland, Women’s Med Group and Northeast Ohio Women’s Center — told the judge Monday that a public records request revealed rules have been in development for months and the state appeared ready to release them on an emergency basis Tuesday — without input from clinics and funeral directors through a public rule-making process.