Judge dismisses Amanda Chase lawsuit over nominating contest

Lee Goodman, an attorney who argued the matter for the Republican Party of Virginia, said the party has months to decide what to do and noted that the current executive order expires soon and restrictions could change.

“This is a manufactured crisis," he said.

Margaret Spencer, a retired judge serving Friday as a substitute in Richmond Circuit Court, found that Chase lacked standing to bring her claim and effectively granted a motion from the party to dismiss the case.

The party's current plan does call for a statewide convention May 1, but that plan has not been set in stone and could be changed. Recently, a group of more than 30 committee members who have advocated for a primary instead of a convention sent out a letter pushing for a canvass or firehouse primary instead of a convention as a compromise. Unlike a true primary, a firehouse primary could be run by the party under its own rules, with far fewer polling places.

Chase has previously said she’s worried that if the gridlock over the nomination continues, the party bosses will simply choose a nominee themselves in what she calls a “nuclear option.” That’s a course party chairman Rich Anderson has acknowledged is a possibility.