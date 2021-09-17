Judge dismisses lawsuit seeking removal of DNR chairman

“The Court cannot help but feel that the citizens of Wisconsin are the losers when the legislature fails to hold confirmation and other hearings in a timely manner,” Bailey-Rihn wrote. “A timely confirmation hearing would have eliminated the need for the State’s filing and saved the taxpayers attorneys’ fees incurred in this matter.”

More than 150 people appointed by Gov. Tony Evers are still awaiting Senate approval, and more than two-thirds of them have been waiting more than 100 days. Several have been waiting for nearly three years.

Prehn told the State Journal that he was pleased with the judge’s order and encouraged lawmakers to “get on with the confirmation process.”

“That’s their end of the stick,” Prehn said. “They need to do that, or the governor maybe needs to try another nominee.”

In the meantime, Prehn said he intends to remain on the board and said he hopes the department's staff will engage with the “lawfully appointed board.”

Prehn canceled the September meeting after a top DNR official told him no one from the agency would participate.