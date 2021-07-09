Judge dismisses media lawsuit over closed Republican meeting

Mike Meloy, the Helena attorney for the media organizations, had argued that because Republicans hold a majority of the committee and have enough votes to make the decision for the committee, their caucus should be considered a subcommittee and the meeting should have been open.

“The Court is unwilling to redefine ‘quorum’ as a ‘majority of a majority,'" Menahan wrote. He said the gathering of lawmakers was closer to an ad hoc group than an organized deliberative body that would be open under Montana case law.

Usher said he supports the public's right to observe what its government is doing.

"Montana’s constitution and state law spell out what is and isn’t a meeting that’s open to the public," he said in a statement. "I’m glad to see the court agree with the very clear fact that a fraction of a quorum is not a quorum and the members of my committee talking together followed Montana law.”

In addition to The Associated Press, the lawsuit was filed on behalf of all five Montana newspapers owned by Lee Enterprises as well as the Montana State News Bureau; the Bozeman Daily Chronicle; the Montana Free Press; the Daily Inter Lake and other papers owned by Hagadone Media Montana; the Montana Broadcasters Association and the Montana Newspaper Association.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Independent Record.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0