 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Judge freezes pension of former suburban Detroit prosecutor

  • 0

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — A judge froze the pension of a former Detroit-area prosecutor recently sentenced to prison for obstructing justice during an investigation of how he spent campaign donations.

Oakland County Circuit Judge Nanci Grant issued an order last week freezing the nearly $6,900-a-month pension former Macomb County prosecutor Eric Smith has received since 2020, the Detroit Free Press reported.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office requested that the pensions of Smith and his former chief of operations, Derek Miller, be frozen in a pending embezzlement case that involves the misuse of drug and forfeiture funds in the prosecutor’s office.

Smith faces 10 counts and Miller faces two charges in the embezzlement case, which Grant is handling after Macomb County circuit judges disqualified themselves.

People are also reading…

Grant’s order, issued March 11, freezes until further order any retirement benefit associated with or payable by the Macomb County Employees Retirement System, or MCERS, for Smith and Miller.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office said Smith had been collecting a pension or benefit from MCERS, including for the time after 2012, when it alleges the embezzlement began.

“The benefit Smith is now collecting was funded by the taxpayers,” according to court records that also show he began drawing a monthly pension check of $6,897 effective April 3, 2020.

John Dakmak, one of Smith’s attorneys, said freezing Smith’s pension “is of great concern” for Smith’s wife and three children.

“He paid into that program. He had filed for retirement as allowed,” Dakmak said of Smith.

Smith, a Democrat, was Macomb County’s elected prosecutor until quitting in 2020 after 15 years, tarnished by state and federal investigations.

A federal judge sentenced Smith in February to 21 months in prison after he pleaded guilty last year to obstruction of justice charges. He was accused of stealing just under $75,000 from his campaign fund from 2012 to 2019.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Detroit Free Press.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WVa lawmakers OK bill barring 'brainwashing' race teaching

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers advanced legislation on Friday that would restrict the way public school teachers can talk about race, a bill one Republican delegate said is meant to protect kids from “brainwashing.”

Drone likely flying from Ukraine war zone crashes in Croatia

Drone likely flying from Ukraine war zone crashes in Croatia

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A drone that flew over several NATO countries all the way from the Ukrainian war zone crashed overnight on the outskirts of the Croatian capital, Zagreb, triggering a loud blast and damaging parked cars but causing no injuries, authorities said Friday.

Germany to disarm far-right extremists, restricts gun access

Germany to disarm far-right extremists, restricts gun access

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's top security officials announced a 10-point plan Tuesday to combat far-right extremism in the country that includes disarming about 1,500 suspected extremists and tightening background checks for those wanting to acquire guns.

Tax cut sails through House; findings show big boost to rich

Tax cut sails through House; findings show big boost to rich

ATLANTA (AP) — A plan to cut Georgia state income taxes by more than $1 billion passed the state House Wednesday on a 115-52 vote, with a significant number of Democrats backing the plan despite findings that the changes would raise taxes on more than 500,000 Georgians and that overall benefits are tilted toward the most wealthy taxpayers.

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Under pressure recently to prove her loyalty to Donald Trump, Rep. Nancy Mace traveled to New York and filmed a social media video outside Trump Tower reminding her South Carolina constituents that she was one of the former president's “earliest supporters."

Anti-Trump Republicans lining up for 2024 shadow primary

Anti-Trump Republicans lining up for 2024 shadow primary

NEW YORK (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is planning trips to Iowa and New Hampshire. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., is considering a rough timeline for a potential presidential announcement. And allies of Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., are openly talking up her White House prospects.

US warns Chinese on support for Russia in Ukraine war

US warns Chinese on support for Russia in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — Face to face, President Joe Biden's national security adviser warned a top Chinese official on Monday about China's support for Russia in the Ukrainian invasion, even as the Kremlin denied reports it had requested Chinese military equipment to use in the war.

Russia's onslaught continues amid optimism over talks

Russia's onslaught continues amid optimism over talks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces destroyed a theater in Mariupol where hundreds of people were sheltering Wednesday and rained fire on other cities, Ukrainian authorities said, even as the two sides projected optimism over efforts to negotiate an end to the fighting.

Watch Now: Related Video

Places in the U.S. most likely to be hit in a nuclear attack

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News