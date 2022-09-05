 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Judge grants Trump bid for special master in document search

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a legal victory for former President Donald Trump, a federal judge on Monday granted his request for a special master to review documents seized by the FBI from his Florida home and also temporarily halted the Justice Department’s own use of the records for investigative purposes.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon authorizes an outside expert to review the records taken during the Aug. 8 search and to weed out from the rest of the investigation any that might be protected by claims of attorney-client privilege or executive privilege. Some of those records may ultimately be returned to Trump, but the judge put off a ruling on that question.

People are also reading…

The order came despite the strenuous objections of the Justice Department, which said an outside legal expert was not necessary in part because officials had already completed their review of potentially privileged documents.

The appointment appears likely to slow the pace of the department’s investigation into the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago, particularly given the judge’s directive that the Justice Department may not for the moment use any of the seized materials as part of its investigation into the storage of government secrets at the Florida property.

“The Court is mindful that restraints on criminal prosecutions are disfavored, but finds that these unprecedented circumstances call for a brief pause to allow for neutral, third-party review to ensure a just process with adequate safeguards,” Cannon, a Trump appointee, wrote in her 24-page order.

Even so, it is not clear that the decision will have a significant effect on any long-term investigative or charging decisions or the ultimate outcome of the probe. A separate assessment by the U.S. intelligence community of the risk posed by the apparent mishandling of classified records will continue under the judge's order.

The Justice Department did not have an immediate comment, and a lawyer for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump’s lawyers had argued that a special master — usually an outside lawyer or former judge — was necessary to ensure an independent review of records taken during the search and so that any personal information or documents could be filtered out and returned to Trump.

In this case, the seized records “include medical documents, correspondence related to taxes, and accounting information,” according to the judge's order.

The judge said it was too soon to know whether any of the records will be returned to Trump, but “for now, the circumstances surrounding the seizure in this case and the associated need for adequate procedural safeguards are sufficiently compelling to at least get Plaintiff past the courthouse doors.”

The Justice Department had argued against the appointment, saying it was unnecessary because it had already reviewed potentially privileged documents and identified a limited subset of materials that could be covered by attorney-client privilege.

“The major sticking point, I think, is that the executive privilege documents were included” in the judge's decision, said Richard Serafini, a former Justice Department prosecutor and Florida criminal defense lawyer. He said he expected the department to appeal the order.

The Justice Department had also argued that Trump was not entitled to the return of any of the presidential records that were taken since he is no longer president and the documents therefore do not belong to him. And personal items that were recovered were commingled with classified information, giving them potential value as evidence, the department has said.

The Justice Department had argued that Trump, as a former president, had no legal basis to assert executive privilege over the documents, but the judge said he was entitled to raise it as a concern and allowed for the special master to look for records that might be covered by that privilege.

Cannon, who was nominated to the bench by Trump in 2020, had signaled in a brief order last month that she was inclined to appoint a special master and did so again during arguments last week, asking at one point, “Ultimately, what is the harm in the appointment of a special master to sort through these issues without creating undo delay?”

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EU, German leaders pledge reform to cut electricity prices

EU, German leaders pledge reform to cut electricity prices

The head of the European Union’s executive branch and Germany's chancellor have pledged a reform of the continent’s electricity market to help bring down power prices that have been pushed higher by skyrocketing gas prices. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a speech in Bled, Slovenia on Monday that “skyrocketing electricity prices are now exposing the limitations of our current electricity market design.” She said it was developed for different circumstances, and “that is why we are now working on an emergency intervention and a structural reform of the electricity market.”

America's secrets: Trump's unprecedented disregard of norms

America's secrets: Trump's unprecedented disregard of norms

Donald Trump isn’t the first to face criticism for flouting rules and traditions around the safeguarding of sensitive government records. But national security experts say recent revelations point to an unprecedented disregard of post-presidency norms established after the Watergate era. As more details emerge from last month’s FBI search of Trump’s Florida home, the Justice Department has painted a portrait of an indifference for the rules on a scale that some thought inconceivable after establishment of the Presidential Records Act in 1978. The act specifies that immediately after a president leaves office, the National Archives and Records Administration takes legal and physical custody of the outgoing administration’s records.

Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally

Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally

It's Donald Trump's first rally of the general election season, a Saturday night event in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, with Republican candidates in the pivotal state. While the former president's endorsed picks won many Republican primaries this summer, many of those he backed were inexperienced and polarizing figures now struggling in their November races. That's putting Senate control on the line after it was once assumed to be a lock for Republicans. The stakes are particularly high for Trump as he lays the groundwork for an expected 2024 presidential run amid a series of escalating legal challenges. Chief among them is the FBI’s recent seizure of classified documents from his Florida home.

Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate

Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate

The Justice Department says classified documents were “likely concealed and removed” from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records. A court filing made Tuesday night shows the FBI also seized 33 boxes containing more than 100 classified records during its Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and found classified documents stashed in Trump’s office. The filing lays out the most detailed chronology to date of months of strained interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives over the discovery of government secrets.

Big reveal: Biden to help unveil Obama White House portrait

Big reveal: Biden to help unveil Obama White House portrait

It’s been more than a decade since President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, welcomed back George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, to unveil their White House portraits. The ritual was part of a beloved Washington tradition that for decades managed to transcend partisan politics. President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, are set to revive the tradition — after an awkward gap in the Trump years — when they host the Obamas for the big reveal of their portraits on Wednesday. The Obama paintings won’t look like any in the White House portrait collection. They were America's first Black president and first lady.

To China’s fury, UN accuses Beijing of Uyghur rights abuses

To China’s fury, UN accuses Beijing of Uyghur rights abuses

The U.N. accused China of serious human rights violations that may amount to “crimes against humanity” in a long-delayed report examining a crackdown on Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups. Beijing on Thursday denounced the assessment as a fabrication cooked up by Western nations. Human rights groups have accused China of sweeping a million or more people from the minority groups into detention camps where many have said they were tortured or sexually assaulted. The report from the U.N. human rights office largely corroborated earlier reporting by researchers, advocacy groups and the news media. It added the weight of the world body to those conclusions. But it was not clear what impact it would have. China showed no sign of backing off its blanket denials.

Kremlin offers mixed view of Gorbachev's historic role

Kremlin offers mixed view of Gorbachev's historic role

The Kremlin treaded carefully Wednesday reacting to Mikhail Gorbachev’s death, praising his prominent role in reshaping 20th-century history, but noting his “romantic” view of the West. The ambivalence was reflected in the uncertainty about funeral arrangements. An iconic central venue chosen for Saturday’s farewell ceremony has been used for state funerals since the Soviet times, but the Russian media reported that Gorbachev will not be given a state funeral. The hesitant stance was mirrored by state television broadcasts that paid tribute to Gorbachev as a historic figure but described his reforms as poorly planned and held him responsible for failing to safeguard the country’s interests with the West.

Biden sounds newly strong alarm: Trumpism menaces democracy

Biden sounds newly strong alarm: Trumpism menaces democracy

Holding little back, President Joe Biden is sounding an alarm about what he views as extremist threats to the nation’s democracy from what he views as the evil force of Trumpism. In a newly confrontational speech Thursday night, he framed the November elections as part of an ongoing battle for the “soul of the nation.” In the speech from Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Biden declared that Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans “fan the flames of political violence” and subvert American democracy. Biden pointed to the large number of Trump adherents who still deny the nation's 2020 election results and sow doubt about future contests.

Number of Brazil Amazon fires hits five-year high in August

Number of Brazil Amazon fires hits five-year high in August

More fires burned in the Brazilian Amazon rainforest this August than in any month in nearly five years, thanks to a surge in illegal deforestation. Satellite sensors detected more than 33,000 fires according to data from the country's national space institute. The dry season months of August and September are usually worst for both deforestation and fire. This was also the worst August for fire in 12 years. That includes August 2019, when images of the burning rainforest shocked the world and drew criticism from European leaders.  Brazil's far-right president downplayed the raging fires then, and continues to today.

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate change may make air turbulence worse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News