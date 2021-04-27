Judge has doubts on voter privacy in Arizona recount

Roopali Desai, the Democrats' attorney, told Martin that the audit has been beset by issues from the start, and the refusal to release information on who is doing the counting and how ballot secrecy is being protected are troubling.

“They say they have an earnest desire to comply with the law. Well, what steps are they taking to make sure their desire is a reality?” Desai told the judge. “They say there are many procedures in place to protect the integrity of ballots and the machines. Where are those procedures? Why have the people of Maricopa County not seen them?”

Republican Senate President Karen Fann's attorney, Kory Langhofer, said the auditors will absolutely follow the law, but he noted that the previous judge's order lacked clarity and that many laws do not apply to an audit that is not an official recount that can change the election outcome.

He also said the ballots are anonymous and no voter could be identified.

“Which voter is having their right to vote thrown away?” Langhofer said. “Joe Biden is going to be the president at the end of this audit. Mark Kelly is going to be a senator at the end of this audit. This isn't changing the effect of anyone's vote.”