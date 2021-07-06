Judge hears arguments in Democratic Party leadership dispute

“Our claims are about the political power of Black voters,” Sells told the judge. “Who gets to choose people who sit on the SDEC? Is it white Democrats or Black Democrats?”

Barry Ragsdale, who represents England and other defendants, told the judge that the plaintiffs have not explained how the 2019 bylaws violated the 1991 consent decree, which was an attempt to ensure that Blacks were represented on the SDEC in proportion to their participation in Democratic Party primaries.

Ragsdale noted that Blacks hold 62.8% of the seats on the SDEC now, the same percentage as before the 2019 bylaws were adopted.

England is also the first Black chair in the state party's history.

Huffaker gave the parties about two weeks to file more court briefs to support their arguments. The judge said he would rule soon after that.

Ragsdale said in-fighting among Democrats does nothing but hurt the party.

“Either way it’s doing nothing but helping Republicans,” Ragsdale said. “It’s giving aid and comfort to the people we ought to be fighting against. It’s unnecessary and an unforced error.”

