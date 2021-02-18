Judge hears arguments in showdown between Beshear, lawmakers

Shepherd said he wants to rule before then, and he asked lawyers to provide him a list of all executive orders and emergency regulations that would expire under measures being challenged.

The judge continued to urge the competing sides to find “common ground” to resolve the dispute, which he said is rooted in a “communications gap.”

“It has almost universally, up until recently, been the case that public health issues have been dealt with in a nonpartisan way,” Shepherd said.

The high-stakes case revolves around two separate sets of issues, the judge said. One is the effect the new laws would have on the state’s response to the pandemic, he said.

“The urgent need to have an effective response to a pandemic is an extremely important consideration for the court,” the judge said.

The other issue revolves around the balance of power in state government and whether Beshear’s coronavirus-related orders put “an undue burden on certain segments of the public,” Shepherd said.

“In this case, we have the intersection of these political questions with regard to the distribution of powers of government, that have come head on in conflict with the public health response to a pandemic,” he said.