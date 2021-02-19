Judge hears arguments over remote access to House sessions

Republican House leaders have said fully remote sessions are not possible because no rules exist to allow it, while blocking attempts to create such rules. But the Senate has been meeting remotely without an explicit rule, and the House has been holding “hybrid” committee hearings that allow for remote participation.

Senior Assistant Attorney General Anthony Galdieri, representing Packard, said the judge should not order the House to accommodate the Democrats remotely because lawmakers are protected from such lawsuits. He also argued that Democrats have failed to prove that they are seeking accommodations that are both reasonable and feasible.

“To put such a plan in place is going to take a lot of coordination, it’s going to take a lot of logistics and technology and it’s going to take practice and planning and training,” he said. “Right now, we’re very much against the clock without time to plan, practice and test without knowing what’s going to work and what’s not going to work.”

Though Galdieri suggested Democrats could have filed their lawsuit in early January instead of waiting until this week, Twomey said they had repeatedly presented ideas to Packard, who told them to hold off on a lawsuit if they wanted to keep discussing the matter.