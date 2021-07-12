Judge hears case challenging new Alaska election system

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A lawsuit challenging a voter-approved initiative that would end party primaries and institute ranked-choice voting for general elections in Alaska is alleging constitutional violations but the accusations are actually policy objections, an attorney for the state argued Monday.

Assistant Attorney General Margaret Paton Walsh said the initiative setting out the new system does not violate constitutional rights.

Political parties previously have used primaries to advance a nominee to the general election. Under the new system, the top four voter-getters in each race would advance to the general election, regardless of party.

Superior Court Judge Gregory Miller did not immediately rule Monday after hearing arguments from Paton Walsh, attorneys for the plaintiffs and the group behind the initiative.

Changes under the initiative that voters narrowly approved in November are set to take effect for next year's elections, which will decide races for offices including U.S. Senate, U.S. House, governor and lieutenant governor.