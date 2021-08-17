Judge hears more on Honolulu teen's fatal shooting by police

Under questioning of Ah Nee's attorney, Lt. Brandon Nakasone of the Honolulu Police Department's professional standards office said he agreed the officers didn't need to be directly in front or behind the car to be at risk.

“They were close enough to be in the zone of danger, that if that vehicle moved, it could have severely injured or killed them, yes?” asked Thomas Otake, Ah Nee's lawyer.

“Yes,” Nakasone replied.

Honolulu prosecutors filed charges against the three officers after a grand jury declined to indict them. It's the first time in more than 40 years that a Honolulu police officer has been charged in a fatal shooting.

Domingo has scheduled one more session for the hearing on Wednesday.

Last month, a police evidence specialist testified that a pellet gun that looked like a firearm was found in the car Sykap was driving. Police said they also found two magazines, one with real ammunition and one that was empty. But they did not find real firearms in the car.