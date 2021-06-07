Judge in Vegas OK's setting late-July Nevada execution date

Prosecutor Alexander Chen also pointed to Thursday’s potentially pivotal hearing.

Levenson submitted a written filing Monday asking Villani for a date after Oct. 1, to allow time for court challenges.

Floyd also is seeking a Sept. 21 clemency hearing before the state Board of Pardons made up of the governor, seven state Supreme Court justices and the state attorney general.

Floyd, 45, does not want to die. But after he lost federal appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court declined to take his case, Wolfson moved forward in March to have his sentence carried out.

At the time, a measure was pending in the state Legislature to abolish the death penalty. It failed.

Nevada requires executions to be by lethal injection, and state law requires prison officials to make public their execution protocol after a death warrant is issued.

Challenges of the drugs and the execution procedure that prisons officials drew up for the lethal injection of Scott Dozier stalled his execution twice, in 2017 and 2018.

Dozier, convicted of killings in Nevada and Arizona, pleaded to be put to death and expressed frustration at the delays. He killed himself in prison in January 2019.

The last person executed in Nevada was Daryl Mack in 2006 for a 1988 rape and murder in Reno. Mack had asked for his sentence to be carried out.

