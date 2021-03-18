Judge keeps election-related charges against 2 Virginia men

“I think we're really punishing them for their thoughts, and that's what this comes down to,” she said during a virtual court hearing Thursday. “There's no evidence of them scouting out where the fraudulent ballots are. They didn't tap on doors and windows, asking where is the truck full of ballots.”

Macias' attorney William Brennan likened text messages between the two men and their drive to Pennsylvania to cases of Philadelphia Eagles fans threatening to kill the Dallas Cowboys.

“It’s delusions of grandeur ... but they go down and tailgate, and drink their beer and then they go home,” he said.

Macias “purports to hold a certain set of political beliefs and those are beliefs, you know, I might not agree with and I don’t. But, it’s puffery without the action.”

Assistant District Attorney Andrew Wellbrock said, however, that police did not have to stop the two in the process of breaking into the Convention Center for their actions to fall under the statute.

“It doesn’t matter whether they succeeded or if their beliefs were false,” Wellbrock argued Thursday. “Police found them before that trouble started. ... They didn't succeed, but that's not the standard.”