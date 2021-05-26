Judge: LA response to homelessness crisis moving too slowly

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge overseeing a sweeping lawsuit about the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles on Wednesday chided the city and county of LA for their slow progress in providing shelter for thousands of unhoused residents who live near freeways.

During the case’s first in-person court hearing in more than three months, Judge David O. Carter sought a status update on last year's agreement between the city and county to find housing for people who sleep near major thoroughfares, with priority for those over 65 or vulnerable to COVID-19.

Carter pointed out that the city managed to clear encampments from Los Angeles freeway overpasses in the runup to the Oscars, which were held downtown last month at Union Station.

“I want to show you, apparently, what you're capable of doing,” Carter said, displaying several photos of empty sidewalks previously lined with tents. “We were certainly able to bat 100% for the Academy Awards, weren’t we?”

Heidi Marston, executive director of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, said the mayor's office ordered the area around the train station cleared for security reasons ahead of the awards show. Mayor Eric Garcetti's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.