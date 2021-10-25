 Skip to main content
AP

Judge: Lawyer can't represent indicted Georgia prosecutor

Judge: Lawyer can't represent indicted Georgia prosecutor

This photo provided by the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office shows Mark Jones. Georgia’s governor has suspended the district attorney who was indicted on charges of criminal misconduct while in office. Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 suspending Chattahoochee Circuit District Attorney Mark Jones until his case is resolved or the end of his term, whichever comes first.

 HOGP

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A judge Monday disqualified a lawyer from representing an indicted Georgia district attorney in an upcoming trial.

Superior Court Judge Katherine Lumsden removed Christopher Breault from representing Columbus-area District Attorney Mark Jones, local news outlets report, because Breault could be a witness in the trial scheduled to start Nov. 8.

The state attorney general's office obtained an indictment Sept. 7, accusing Jones of trying to influence a police officer’s testimony, offering bribes to prosecutors in his office and trying to influence and prevent the testimony of a crime victim.

Gov. Brian Kemp then suspended Jones from office after a panel ruled the indictment impaired Jones' ability to perform his duty. Jones would be removed if convicted.

Jones took office in January overseeing a circuit including Muscogee, Harris, Chattahoochee, Marion, Talbot and Taylor counties in west Georgia.

Judge Lumsden wrote that only Breault could testify about an April Facebook message prosecutors say Andrew Loyd received from Breault. Loyd was a witness in a murder case that ended in mistrial. The judge said Breault wrote to Loyd that if he aided the prosecution, Jones would dismiss charges against Loyd. Lumsden said Breault threatened that Jones would prosecute Loyd and send him to prison if he did not cooperate.

“The use of the defendant’s private lawyer/friend (not law enforcement or the DA’s investigator) to find and persuade a witness is unheard of and fraught with ethical problems,” the judge wrote.

Lumsden also ruled in favor of prosecutors on several other issued. She says prosecutors can use police body camera footage from outside a bar where Jones is accused of trying to influence an officer's testimony. Lumsden ruled Jones can't tell jurors he was suspended from office or would be removed if convicted.

Jones also can't claim he was singled out for prosecution, the judge ruled, or tell jurors about a September trial where he was accused of damaging government property in a May 2020 campaign video. The video included stunt driving moves, including cars driving in doughnuts with smoking tires in the parking lot of the Columbus Civic Center.

After a mistrial, the prosecutor dismissed the charges.

Jones is charged in another unrelated case with DUI, reckless driving and causing injury following a November 2019 crash in which police said Jones was driving drunk. That case remains pending.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

