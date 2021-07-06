 Skip to main content
Judge letting Indiana's governor sue to block emergency law
Judge letting Indiana's governor sue to block emergency law

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks with reporters following a grand opening ceremony at an Abbott medical device production facility in Westfield, Indiana, on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Holcomb said the state needed "to grind this out" as it works to improve Indiana's lagging COVID-19 vaccination rate.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge is letting Indiana’s governor proceed with a lawsuit challenging the increased power state legislators have given themselves to intervene during public health emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Marion County judge’s ruling rejects arguments from Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita that he alone has the legal authority to represent the state in court and can decide whether the new law is allowed under the state constitution despite GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb’s objections.

Judge Patrick Dietrick wrote in the ruling dated Saturday that such an interpretation would give the attorney general greater power than Holcomb in protecting the governor’s constitutional powers.

“This is an absurd result that could not have been intended by either the drafters of Indiana’s Constitution or the General Assembly,” Dietrick said.

Holcomb’s lawsuit argues that the law passed this spring by the Republican-dominated Legislature is unconstitutional because it gives lawmakers a new power to call themselves into a special legislative “emergency session” during statewide emergencies declared by the governor.

Holcomb and some legal experts maintain the state constitution only allows the governor to call the Legislature into special session after its annual session ends.

The attorney general’s office didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment Tuesday.

