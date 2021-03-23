Judge mulls requiring PG&E to turn off power more frequently

PG&E attorney Kevin Orsini assured Alsup the utility shares the judge’s goal of reducing wildfire risks posed by its power lines as the company pours billions of dollars into upgrading its equipment. He said the plan is workable.

But PUC attorney Christine Hammond urged the judge to take more time to vet the new conditions while also weighing the challenges facing households and businesses that may be forced to go without power during outages that could last for days.

Hammond said the the consequences of past pre-emptive outages have been “very disquieting," noting that PG&E hasn't given adequate warning to hundreds of affected medical facilities that need electricity to care for their patients.

Alsup blamed state regulators for years of lax oversight that helped create the current dilemma by allowing PG&E to skimp on improvements to its fraying power grid and tree trimming over years.

“It’s a Hobson’s choice, it’s a terrible choice that California is faced with," Alsup lamented. “There is no really good answer to it. It’s just, which is the lesser of two tremendous evils."

The judge asked PG&E to submit more information about how the tougher conditions would affect the frequency of blackouts before he makes a ruling that he said will come ahead of the start of this summer's wildfire season.

