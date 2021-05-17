 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judge named in election dispute over 4-vote primary victory
0 comments
AP

Judge named in election dispute over 4-vote primary victory

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — A special judge has been appointed to hear an election dispute in northeast Mississippi.

Patricia Ann Douglas is suing to overturn the results of the April 6 Democratic primary for a Columbus City Council seat that former councilman Marty Turner won by four votes.

The Commercial Dispatch reports Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Randolph last week appointed former Mississippi Court of Appeals Judge Larry E. Roberts of Meridian to hear the case.

Douglas first contested the election with the Columbus Democratic Executive Committee. Douglas challenged the residency of eight voters and alleged four others cast improper absentee ballots. She asked the party committee to determine for whom the voters cast ballots and exclude their votes. Alternatively, she asked that a new election held.

The committee declined to act April 19, saying it lacked authority to do what Douglas wanted.

“I know where these people live, and they didn’t live at the address they listed,” Douglas said earlier. “I don’t plan to stop because what happened isn’t right and everybody knows it.”

Turner called the suit “a distraction.”

“I’m not worried at all because I know the truth," he said. "What I’m concentrating on is the people of Ward 4 and what they need.”

The primary winner faces incumbent Pierre Beard, an independent, in the June 8 general election.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Commercial Dispatch.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City firefighters fight structure fire

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Trump critic Cheney cautions Jan. 6 riot could happen again
National Politics

Trump critic Cheney cautions Jan. 6 riot could happen again

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Liz Cheney, newly ousted from House Republican leadership for challenging former President Donald Trump, criticized GOP colleagues Sunday for downplaying the Jan. 6 riot and condoning Trump’s lies that the 2020 election was stolen, saying they were “complicit” in undermining democracy.

Justices consider hearing a case on 'most offensive word'
National Politics

Justices consider hearing a case on 'most offensive word'

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert Collier says that during the seven years he worked as an operating room aide at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, white nurses called him and other Black employees “boy." Management ignored two large swastikas painted on a storage room wall. And for six months, he regularly rode an elevator with the N-word carved into a wall.

+14
Democrats press for broader voter access as GOP resists
National Politics

Democrats press for broader voter access as GOP resists

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans in the U.S. Senate mounted an aggressive case Tuesday against Democrats' sweeping election and voter-access legislation, pushing to roll back proposals for automatic registration, 24-hour ballot drop boxes and other changes in an increasingly charged national debate.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News