ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A judge has ruled that Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson did not violate any laws when her office released a former aide's criminal record last week.
Ramsey County Judge John Guthmann on Wednesday denied the former aide a temporary restraining order against Swanson. D'Andre Norman had accused Swanson of sharing expunged records that were not public data, but the judge disagreed.
The judge said the court records were public and "easily obtainable."
The Star Tribune reports Norman's attorney ultimately acknowledged the records had not been expunged.
Norman contended Swanson's office shared information about his record last Friday in retaliation for his telling The Intercept that she pressured staffers to do political work. Swanson denied the allegations.
Swanson lost to Tim Walz in Tuesday's primary for the Democratic nomination for governor.
