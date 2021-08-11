Judge orders release of funds in Alaska energy program case

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A state court judge on Wednesday sided with a coalition including the Alaska Federation of Natives and electric cooperatives that had sued Gov. Mike Dunleavy to force the release of money intended to help lower rural utility costs.

Superior Court Judge Josie Garton barred the state from sweeping the nearly $1.2 billion Power Cost Equalization Endowment Fund into a budget reserve account. She also said program funds that were appropriated by lawmakers but held up amid the dispute are to be distributed.

The Alaska Department of Law, which defended the administration, was reviewing the ruling.

Under the state constitution, money taken from the constitutional budget reserve is to be repaid. For years, lawmakers have relied on the reserve to help fund state government amid deficits. Dunleavy's administration in 2019 found the Power Cost Equalization fund was among the pots of money subject to being swept into the reserve at the end of a fiscal year.

Then-Attorney General Kevin Clarkson said the intent of the budget reserve would be circumvented if lawmakers could “simply create accounts within public corporations and then appropriate revenues to those accounts” to avoid paying the budget reserve back.