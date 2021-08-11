 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judge orders release of funds in Alaska energy program case
0 Comments
AP

Judge orders release of funds in Alaska energy program case

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A state court judge on Wednesday sided with a coalition including the Alaska Federation of Natives and electric cooperatives that had sued Gov. Mike Dunleavy to force the release of money intended to help lower rural utility costs.

Superior Court Judge Josie Garton barred the state from sweeping the nearly $1.2 billion Power Cost Equalization Endowment Fund into a budget reserve account. She also said program funds that were appropriated by lawmakers but held up amid the dispute are to be distributed.

The Alaska Department of Law, which defended the administration, was reviewing the ruling.

Under the state constitution, money taken from the constitutional budget reserve is to be repaid. For years, lawmakers have relied on the reserve to help fund state government amid deficits. Dunleavy's administration in 2019 found the Power Cost Equalization fund was among the pots of money subject to being swept into the reserve at the end of a fiscal year.

Then-Attorney General Kevin Clarkson said the intent of the budget reserve would be circumvented if lawmakers could “simply create accounts within public corporations and then appropriate revenues to those accounts” to avoid paying the budget reserve back.

A legislative attorney has said the sweep happens automatically. Action to reverse it and return funds to their original accounts requires three-fourths support in each the House and Senate. Lawmakers have previously supported doing this, including in 2019.

This year, however, lawmakers failed to garner the required support.

The Alaska Energy Authority, a public corporation of the state, helps administer the power cost equalization program. The authority says the program reduces rural customers’ electric rates to levels comparable to those paid in urban Anchorage, Fairbanks and Juneau. Utilities are reimbursed for credits they extend to customers.

Plaintiffs' attorneys argued the Dunleavy administration in 2019 identified without “any legal explanation or justification” a larger list of accounts subject to being swept into the budget reserve than prior administrations, including the power cost equalization fund. They said the endowment fund is not subject to the sweep, in part, “because it is a separate fund that exists outside of the general fund.”

Attorneys for the Department of Law said the 2019 review took into account a prior state Supreme Court decision.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Booker sees GOP police defund measure as gift

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

National Politics

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health; Ryan Crocker, former U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan; Janis Shinwari, co-founder of No One Left Behind; Michael Mann, professor of atmospheric science at Pennsylvania State University; Kristina Dahl, senior climate scientist at the Union of Concerned Scientists.

More pressure on Texas Democrats as GOP moves to end holdout
National

More pressure on Texas Democrats as GOP moves to end holdout

  • Updated

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thirty days after Democrats left Texas to stop new voting restrictions, cracks in the standoff widened Tuesday as more began returning home from Washington, D.C., and Republicans again authorized using law enforcement to find those who still refuse to come back.

Lawsuit challenges Louisiana's end to federal jobless aid
National Politics

Lawsuit challenges Louisiana's end to federal jobless aid

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A group of unemployed Louisiana residents filed a lawsuit challenging Gov. John Bel Edwards’ decision to stop accepting the federal pandemic benefits that gave jobless workers an extra $300-a-week boost and made some self-employed and gig workers eligible for the unemployment assistance.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News