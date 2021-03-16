Judge orders release of Kansas Senate leader after arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A judge on Tuesday ordered the release of a Kansas Senate leader from jail in Topeka, finding there was not enough evidence to support his arrest hours earlier on suspicion of driving under the influence and attempting to flee from a law enforcement officer.

Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop was booked into the Shawnee County jail just before 4 a.m., following his arrest by the Capitol Police, a division of the Kansas Highway Patrol. Online booking records show that the Wichita Republican also was arrested on suspicion of speeding and crossing a divided highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Suellentrop's vehicle was traveling the wrong way in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 before it was stopped near downtown Topeka.

But Shawnee County District Judge Penny Moylan said during a 40-second first court appearance for Suellentrop that a police report did not contain “pertinent information,” but she was not more specific. Suellentrop appeared by video conference from jail, and it was not clear whether he had hired an attorney.

“At this time, I do not find probable cause to support your arrest,” Moylan told Suellentrop.