Judge orders surveillance cameras in 5 California prisons

Grunfeld said the systems will improve a discipline system that too often ignores testimony and information from inmates.

The judge’s 71-page order commented on declarations submitted by dozens of current and former inmates who described being denied their rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“Some of the incidents involve the use of force against mentally or physically disabled inmates even though the disabled inmates appear to have posed no imminent threat to the safety of staff or other inmates,” the judge wrote.

The judge said that in one case at the Los Angeles prison an inmate who had a manic episode in 2019 was taken to the ground by guards, sprayed with an entire can of pepper spray, beaten, handcuffed and beaten again.

“The inmate now refrains from asking for help,” the judge wrote.

The judge wrote that she gave “little weight” to arguments by corrections lawyers that disabled inmates’ rights were not being violated and that the inmates had access to and regularly used systems for requesting accommodations and reporting officer misconduct.