Judge: Phoenix district can keep mask rule, at least for now

PHOENIX (AP) — A metro Phoenix school district can keep its mask requirement for now, despite a new state law barring such mandates, a judge ruled Monday.

Judge Randall Warner declined to immediately put the brakes on the Phoenix Union High School’s mask mandate, but he's allowing teacher Douglas Hester to proceed with his lawsuit against it.

Warner said the new law surrounding school mask mandates doesn’t take effect until Sept. 29, rejecting Hester’s claim that the statute has been in force since the Legislature approved it in late June. The law didn’t get the two-thirds approval needed to take effect immediately.

While the ruling rejected Hester's bid to stop to the district's policy, Warner made an observation that could prove helpful to the teacher.

The judge said Arizona law gives school boards the authority to protect students. But he also said the district failed to cite a legal authority showing the Legislature overstepped its bounds with the new law.

Warner noted the law’s effective date is weeks away, saying "many things could change in that time.”

Arizona is one of eight states that have laws or executives order banning mask requirements in public schools.