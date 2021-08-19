Judge promises quick ruling on guns at Minnesota State Fair

State Fair and law enforcement officials said in court filings before the hearing that they were concerned about public safety if they allow guns into the fair, partly given that vendors serve alcoholic beverages, and the possibility that permit holders might try to openly carry semiautomatic rifles into the fairgrounds, as some have done at recent protests.

“It is not sound public policy to allow members of the public to carry guns in crowded public places,” Janus said.

One key issue in the case is whether the Minnesota State Fair is a “governmental subdivision” governed by the state's conceal-carry law, like a local governmental unit, or whether it's a “public corporation” like the airports commission, which under the 2017 ruling can ban guns. Another issue is whether the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus even has the legal standing to challenge the fair's ban on guns.

Janus also raised questions about why the gun owners waited until last week to file their lawsuit, given that the fair first banned dangerous weapons in 2003, started doing bag checks at entrances in 2016 and began using metal detectors at its gates to screen for weapons in 2020.

“There is no emergency here," Janus said. “There us no reason to be contemplating granting injunctions on the eve of the 2021 fair."

