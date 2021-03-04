Judge questions Arizona's approach in deal over prison care

Over the last several years, corrections officials have been dogged by complaints that they have dragged their feet in fulfilling the state’s promises made in the settlement, which now covers 30,000 inmates in Arizona’s 10 state-run prisons.

In 2018, a magistrate judge imposed a $1.4 million contempt fine for noncompliance against the state, which paid the penalty but was later reimbursed for that amount by the company that at the time was providing health services inside prisons. Last week, Silver issued a $1.1 contempt fine.

The judge is considering a third round of contempt fines for noncompliance during the last 10 months of 2020. Lawyers for inmates say the fine could reach as high as $17 million.

Silver said the state couldn’t avoid the fine by blaming it on problem in a given month that negatively affected compliance and instead must show that such a problem stemmed from conditions that officials didn’t or couldn’t have anticipated during the previous six years of the settlement. “To avoid sanctions, defendants must point to circumstances that were truly beyond their imagination or control,” Silver wrote.

“Defendants should not waste the state’s resources, nor the court’s time, with anything resembling the excuses they have offered in the past.”