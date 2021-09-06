Judge refused to block new Arizona sports betting law

The tribe also argues the law passed by the Legislature and signed by the Republican governor in April is unfair because it allows 10 licenses each for pro teams and tribes. That shortchanges tribes because there are only nine qualifying teams or events such as professional golf tournaments while there are more than twice that number of tribes competing for licenses.

Attorneys for the state say the tribe is wrong and also waited until the last minute to seek a restraining order preventing sports betting to begin. They argue that Proposition 202 specifically contemplated non-tribal gambling. They say the new law in concert with updated tribal gaming compacts that were also finalized in April legally act together.

“At no point in Prop 202, the (tribe’s) declaration or elsewhere, does it promise that tribes will forever have exclusive rights to gaming in Arizona,” Anni Foster, Ducey’s general counsel, told the judge Monday. “In fact, quite the contrary. Prop 202 specifically contemplated that ‘additional gaming due to changes in state law with respect to persons, other than Indian tribes,’ could occur and provided remedies for tribes.”

Foster noted that the tribe failed to oppose the measure when the Legislature was contemplating it and waited until the 11th hour to file a lawsuit seeking to block it.