Judge refuses to block Arizona's new education tax

“Perhaps the drafters ... would have thought it a good idea to require a two-thirds majority vote for tax increases by initiative, but they simply did not say that,” Hannah wrote. “The courts would have to read that requirement into the law and operationalize it by judicial fiat. That would literally be ‘legislating from the bench.’”

Another challenge questioned whether the new tax money, funneled through a special fund doled out to schools to pay for increased teacher and other pay, would put schools over a legal spending limit. Hannah said there has not been enough evidence presented to answer that question. Because opponents' ability to prevail once that evidence is presented are unclear, Hannah said it would be improper to block the tax.

Hannah also rejected a legal argument that the constitution requires initiatives that cost money to provide a new source of revenue. Hannah said Proposition 208 clearly does that, and he rejected the injunction request, saying “plaintiffs have no chance of prevailing on their argument that the Proposition 208 income tax surcharge is not a sufficient revenue source ...”

Hannah's rejection of all four injunction requests can be appealed, and when possible appeals are over, a full trial is expected on the remaining issues. It could take years for the case to be completed.