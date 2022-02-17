Judge refuses to block new GOP-drawn districts in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A judge on Thursday refused to temporarily block Kentucky’s newly drawn congressional and state House maps, dealing an initial setback to Democrats challenging the Republican-crafted boundaries.

Franklin County Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate ruled that Democrats' request for a temporary injunction was filed too late, coming after the late-January filing deadline for candidates.

Blocking the new maps now would “throw the election process into disarray” as election officials have already spent considerable time preparing for this year's elections, Wingate said.

“The public has a genuine interest in fairly and efficiently electing state and congressional representatives and granting injunctive relief would cause grave harm to said ability,” he added.

The judge said he was “in no way assessing the validity” of the plaintiffs' claims in denying the motion to temporarily block the new maps. The case could end up before the state Supreme Court.

Democrats claim in their lawsuit that the congressional and state House boundaries approved by the Republican-dominated legislature last month reflected “extreme partisan gerrymandering” in violation of the state constitution. They said the new House map splits counties too many times.

In defending the new district boundaries, Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office said that changing the maps now would cause chaos. Responding to Wingate's ruling, Cameron said Thursday that the maps are “clear, constitutional and workable.”

The state Democratic Party didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comments.

