Judge reinstates contractor fired after criticizing lawmaker

In a statement, Copeland said he was relieved at his reinstatement "so I can get back to work protecting the rights, well-being, and opportunities of Arkansas foster children,” said Casey Copeland. “A citizen’s right to political speech is essential to our democracy and no one should be afraid of speaking their mind to their elected representative on issues that impact their friends, family, and state.”

Said Holly Dickson, executive director of the ACLU of Arkansas: “State legislators may not like hearing from constituents who are unhappy with their actions, but they can’t use the power of the state to retaliate against people because they disagree with them on a certain issue.”

In an email, a spokeswoman for Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said, “The Attorney General is disappointed in the decision and is reviewing the order with our client to determine the next step.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0