Judge reviews tax credits to support private school tuition

The measure's opponents say it would undermine support for public education.

The Council for Better Education is among plaintiffs challenging the provisions. The same group sued over inequities in Kentucky school funding more than 30 years ago. That case led to passage of the landmark Kentucky Education Reform Act.

Eric Harrington, an attorney representing the plaintiffs, said during Thursday's court hearing that the legislature created an unconstitutional system to channel funds to private schools through the use of a “really irresistible and attractive tax credit” for wealthy donors.

Supporters of the measure say it offers opportunities for parents who want new schooling options for their children but are unable to afford them.

In raising one of his concerns during the hearing, Shepherd said the money involved “is not just an act of philanthropy, it’s money that was owed to the state as taxes.”

The judge praised efforts to help children, but he also expressed concerns that the provisions would “almost inevitably" create a “two-tiered” system of education.