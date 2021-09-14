 Skip to main content
Judge revokes bond of state lawmaker in drunken driving case
AP

Judge revokes bond of state lawmaker in drunken driving case

  • Updated
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — State Rep. Jewell Jones was taken into custody Tuesday after prosecutors accused him of violating bond conditions by tampering with an alcohol monitor on his ankle.

Jones, 26, has been in and out of Livingston County court since April when he was charged with drunken driving, resisting police and other offenses.

The Inkster Democrat told Judge Michael Hatty that he takes responsibility for testing positive for alcohol on Sept. 3 and tampering with the monitor on Labor Day. The judge revoked his bond.

“This defendant’s actions from his conduct during the charged crimes through each of the three violations show that he believes that as a person who makes our laws, that he is above our laws,” assistant prosecutor Christina Richards said.

In June, Jones was excused from court-ordered drug and alcohol screenings while he was at Michigan National Guard training in Grayling. Jones, however, was seen in a Facebook photo at Planet Fitness during that time.

Jones was fined $1,000 in July for failing to pay the fee for the alcohol monitor.

Hatty set another court hearing for Friday.

“Maybe he does need to sit down for a few days. We pray this will all come to an end and Representative Jones will be able to go further in his career,” the Rev. Paul Turner Jr., a friend, said outside court.

Anna Liz Nichols is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

