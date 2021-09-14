Judge revokes bond of state lawmaker in drunken driving case

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — State Rep. Jewell Jones was taken into custody Tuesday after prosecutors accused him of violating bond conditions by tampering with an alcohol monitor on his ankle.

Jones, 26, has been in and out of Livingston County court since April when he was charged with drunken driving, resisting police and other offenses.

The Inkster Democrat told Judge Michael Hatty that he takes responsibility for testing positive for alcohol on Sept. 3 and tampering with the monitor on Labor Day. The judge revoked his bond.

“This defendant’s actions from his conduct during the charged crimes through each of the three violations show that he believes that as a person who makes our laws, that he is above our laws,” assistant prosecutor Christina Richards said.

In June, Jones was excused from court-ordered drug and alcohol screenings while he was at Michigan National Guard training in Grayling. Jones, however, was seen in a Facebook photo at Planet Fitness during that time.

Jones was fined $1,000 in July for failing to pay the fee for the alcohol monitor.

Hatty set another court hearing for Friday.