Judge rules against Alaska governor on appointments debate

Dunleavy, in a letter to legislative leaders on Dec. 16, said he viewed as valid appointees the Legislature had not acted to confirm. He said he would resubmit the names of individuals who had not been confirmed and submit any new picks for consideration during the session now underway.

Appointments affected included the state revenue commissioner, state public defender and members of many boards and commissions.

Pallenberg wrote the question of whether the Legislature's “rejection of these appointees by failing to act was a wise or prudent thing to do" was not for the court to answer.

“The fact is the appointees were rejected as of December 15, 2020 by operation of law, and the Governor now claims that he had the power to reappoint them by recess appointment the next day, despite a law prohibiting him from doing so,” Pallenberg wrote.

Alaska has a longstanding law prohibiting a governor from making a recess appointment of someone already rejected by the Legislature, Pallenberg wrote.