Judge rules Syracuse's Columbus statue stays; city to appeal

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A judge has ruled a statue of explorer Christopher Columbus must stay in downtown Syracuse, dealing a defeat to Mayor Ben Walsh’s efforts to have it removed.

State Supreme Court Judge Gerard Neri on Friday relied partly on a 1990 covenant under which the city accepted private donations to pay for renovating the memorial. The covenant bound the city to maintain the statue for 23 years or for its “useful life,” which still is in effect, Neri said, according to Syracuse.com.

After deliberations with a commission he had formed to study the issue — and amid criticism of Columbus as having contributed to slavery and oppression — Walsh announced in October 2020 that he planned to remove the statue and replace it with a heritage site that honored Italian-Americans as well as the contributions of Native Americans and other groups.

Walsh said he will appeal the judge’s ruling to the state Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Syracuse.com reported.

