Judge running for high court disavows QAnon conspiracy

The other candidates on the GOP ballot are Kevin Brobson and Patricia McCullough, both Commonwealth Court judges.

Many of those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 were wearing clothes or holding signs adorned with symbols of the QAnon conspiracy theory. An FBI bulletin in 2020 warned that conspiracy theory-driven extremists have become a domestic terrorism threat.

Patrick said she wasn’t invited to the “Patriots Arise, Awakening the Dead!” event in Gettysburg in June, which says it will feature speeches about how to fight the socialist left. Patrick did not plan to attend and had never heard of it before, she said. By Friday, her name had been removed from the site.

However, in recent weeks, Patrick sat for an interview on a YouTube and podcast show hosted by the two conservative social media personalities and self-described prophets who are organizing the event.

The website for their group is full of references to QAnon. But Patrick said she hadn’t researched the podcast and wasn’t aware of their views on QAnon. Rather, she said she thought the show was targeted to a Christian audience.

“I just did an interview with reference to my candidacy, and that was it. I didn’t know anything else about any conspiracy theories,” Patrick told the Inquirer.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0