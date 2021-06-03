Judge says Arpaio’s successor will face contempt hearing

A 2013 profiling verdict against Arpaio’s office led to two court-ordered overhauls of the agency, one of its traffic enforcement division and another of its internal affairs operation, which under Arpaio had been criticized for biased decision-making and shielding sheriff’s officials from accountability.

The judge stripped the sheriff’s office of some of its autonomy over internal affairs. Transfers of employees in and out the internal affairs unit are now required to be approved by a court official who is monitoring the sheriff’s office on behalf of Snow. More training was required for supervisors. And the sheriff’s office is required to investigate all complaints of officer misconduct, even those made anonymously.

In trying to fend off a contempt hearing, Penzone’s attorney had previously said in court records that the sheriff’s office made warnings about the backlog to court officials, but its suggestions for fixing the problem were rejected. They said the agency is committed to complying with the overhaul and that its efforts to close those cases were outpaced by an increasing number of new complaints.

The U.S. Justice Department and attorneys who filed the profiling lawsuit argued that the length of the investigations has resulted in lost evidence that makes it more likely that officer misconduct won’t be confronted.