Judge says Maui must get Clean Water Act permit for effluent

David Henkin, an attorney from Earthjustice who argued the case, said Thursday’s order could be the end of legal proceedings unless the county decides to appeal again.

“We are hopeful that the mayor will stop wasting taxpayer resources on courts and focus on what he says he wants to do,” Henkin said, noting the administration has said it is committed to reusing the Lahaina wastewater.

If that is the case, he said, “then stop fighting in court and trying to gut the Clean Water Act and just focus on that task, which is frankly all our clients who are all Maui residents ever asked the county."

Maui County Communications Director Brian Perry said Thursday that the county is “disappointed” in the ruling “but prides itself on its environmental stewardship that began decades ago when its leaders made the decision to focus on water reclamation and reuse rather than ocean outfalls.”

He said the Lahaina facility treats incoming wastewater to “the highest quality in the state.” The recycled water is used for irrigation, he said.

“A troubling aspect to this ruling is the potential impact to the county’s recycled water program,” Perry said. “The county will continue to analyze the impact of this ruling.”

