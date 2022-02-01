 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Judge says she'll soon rule on congressional districts map

  • 0

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge who recently conducted a hearing on more than a dozen competing proposals for a redrawn map of the state's congressional districts told the state Supreme Court on Tuesday her decision will be ready in a few days — if they do not yank the case away from her.

Commonwealth Court Judge Patricia McCullough's one-paragraph statement was among a flurry of filings in the closely watched case on Tuesday. Democrats urged the Democratic-majority high court to take over, while Republicans said the judge, also a Republican, should be allowed to make a decision that can then be appealed.

The Supreme Court put McCullough's case on hold on Monday while it considers whether to exercise its authority over the process.

McCullough said her decision and opinion will be ready by Friday at the latest and will include changes to the timeline for candidates to circulate nominating petitions — a three-week process that would otherwise begin Feb. 15.

McCullough is sorting through the competing proposals for a new map because Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a set of congressional districts produced by the Republican-controlled General Assembly.

People are also reading…

New congressional districts must take into account the loss of a single seat because of Pennsylvania's comparatively slow population growth. The state's congressional delegation is dropping from 18 to 17 members.

In their filing, Republican legislative leaders warned that “reversing course deep into the 11th hour of these proceedings, and assuming extraordinary jurisdiction of this case at this phase, will not speed up the case” and that McCullough has created a factual record and reviewed “copious scientific and lay evidence.”

Wolf argued that the Supreme Court stepping in now is the fastest route to get a final map and said the justices were better positioned to make changes to the election calendar’s deadlines.

The governor's filing also noted the Legislative Reapportionment Commission's work on redrawing the General Assembly's district lines has not wrapped up, although the five-member panel could cast a final vote at a meeting scheduled for Friday in Harrisburg. Appeals of their decision could take more than a month.

The primary is currently set for May 17 but could be delayed if the legislative maps aren't finalized in time.

The Department of State has said elections officials need two or three weeks to prepare for the start of the nominating petitions circulation period, so that candidates have sufficient notice about their districts' new boundaries. If the primary has to be delayed, the agency has said, the new date should apply to both the legislative and congressional races.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats stung by a series of election year failures to deliver legislative wins for their most loyal voters hope they'll be buoyed by the prospect that President Joe Biden will name the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's secretary of state said Thursday that reparations for African Americans should be limited to people whose forbears were kidnapped from their homeland, stripped of their ancestry and left with nothing after generations of forced labor.

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since President Joe Biden took office, as it revives its old playbook in brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and neighbors amid a prolonged stalemate in diplomacy.

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Nevada is often thought of as a solidly purple state, but will that remain the case in 2022? According to data from the Nevada Secretary of State's office, nearly 2,000 Democrats switched to the Republican Party in the last three months of 2021. Democrats argue, Nevada has always been competitive and the current numbers are not reflective of a looming red wave. 

Pritzker to offer relief on groceries, gas, property taxes

Pritzker to offer relief on groceries, gas, property taxes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker plans to use his annual budget address Wednesday to offer consumers relief from soaring inflation by lifting or rebating some of the biggest pains in the pocketbook — taxes paid in the grocery checkout line, at the gas pump and to the property tax collector.

Watch Now: Related Video

Bolivians march for justice against gender violence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News