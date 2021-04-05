 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judge schedules trial in 2016 death of Utah inmate
0 comments
AP

Judge schedules trial in 2016 death of Utah inmate

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — A federal judge has scheduled a trial over whether a Utah county is liable for civil damages after an inmate bled to death in a jail cell in 2016.

U.S. District Judge Jill Parrish in Salt Lake City set a trial start date of Jan. 24, 2022 for a civil rights suit filed by the mother of Heather Miller, who died at a Davis County Jail, the Standard-Examiner reported Sunday.

Miller, then 28, bled to death after falling from a jail bunk and splitting her spleen. The federal civil rights lawsuit said jail nurse Marvin Anderson failed to check Miller’s vital signs after the accident. Miller was only given Tylenol and moved to another cell, the lawsuit said. The 28-year-old died a few hours later. An autopsy revealed that she had lost about 1.3 liters of blood.

Miller had been in jail after being arrested the day before on a drug possession charge.

The judge ruled in a hearing on Tuesday that a reasonable jury could conclude if Anderson and the county were deliberately indifferent to Miller’s need for medical care.

Miller’s death also highlighted the county jail's outdated medical unit, which was full on the night Miller died, the newspaper reported. Miller was not medically monitored in the cell where she was left.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Standard-Examiner.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chief: I did not see Floyd actively resisting

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda
National Politics

Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a sharp rebuke to Trump-era policies, Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday formally scrapped a blueprint championed by his predecessor to limit U.S. promotion of human rights abroad to causes favored by conservatives like religious freedom and property matters while dismissing reproductive and LGBTQ rights.

+2
Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in
National Politics

Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in

  • Updated

PHOENIX (AP) — The helmet-wearing Idaho man photographed dangling by one hand from the Senate’s balcony during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol turned himself in six days later. While buckled in the vehicle delivering him to the Boise jail, Josiah Colt made a video apologizing and expressing shame for storming the building.

+2
Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir
Entertainment

Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter details his lifelong struggle with alcoholism and drug abuse in a new memoir, writing that “in the last five years alone, my two-decades-long marriage has dissolved, guns have been put in my face, and at one point I dropped clean off the grid, living in $59-a-night Super 8 motels off I-95 while scaring my family even more than myself.”

+3
AP Interview: EPA head removes Trump-era science advisers
National Politics

AP Interview: EPA head removes Trump-era science advisers

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a move he said would help restore “scientific integrity,” the new head of the Environmental Protection Agency is removing dozens of scientists and other experts from key advisory boards named under President Donald Trump, saying they were overly friendly to industry.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News