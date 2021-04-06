Judge: School district broke disability law, must pay $160K

“This case is about a kid who fell through the cracks at the school district, and it got worse and worse,” said lawyer Diane Wiscarson, who represents the family. “There came a time when the parents, literally, could not get their kid out of bed to go to school.”

The student was found to be eligible for special education in 2008 for developmental delays, but the district reevaluated him the next year and decided he was no longer eligible, The Seattle Times reported.

The Issaquah School District again determined he was eligible for special education in 2011 for autism but accommodations made by his parents and special education instructors did not help, the judge's order said.

Wacker ruled Issaquah failed to keep accurate records, issue progress reports, provide the boy's parents with proper documentation and provide the student with free, appropriate public education during the 2016 and 2017 academic school years when he was in sixth and seventh grade.

The district declined to comment on the ruling because, citing limitations involving confidential student matters.