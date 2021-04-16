 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judge sides with conservationists in sheep grazing dispute
0 comments
AP

Judge sides with conservationists in sheep grazing dispute

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A federal judge on Friday sided with conservation groups who said allowing domestic sheep to graze in a mountain range along the Idaho-Montana border as part of a government agriculture program could harm grizzly bears and other wildlife.

Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald Bush ordered officials not to graze sheep in the disputed area of the Centennial Mountains pending further government review of the effects on grizzlies and bighorn sheep, a wild species that suffers periodic die-offs after catching viruses from domestic sheep.

Bush chided officials for using “misleading statements” to downplay the risks of grazing to threatened bear populations.

The Western Watersheds Project and two other groups filed a lawsuit in February 2019 challenging a decision to allow sheep owned by the University of Idaho to graze in the Centennial range.

Justice Department attorneys had argued that officials correctly followed environmental laws in authorizing sheep grazing at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Sheep Experiment Station. The station conducts research on lands ranging from about 5,000 feet (1,524 meters) to nearly 10,000 feet (3,000 meters) in elevation.

Grazing was suspended in 2013 following previous lawsuits by environmental groups contending the areas contain key wildlife habitat that is a corridor for grizzly bears between Yellowstone National Park and central Idaho. Conservation groups contend grizzly bears have been killed because of sheep station activities.

The Agriculture Department completed an environmental analysis in 2018 as required by previous lawsuits and later approved a resumption of grazing. Friday's ruling means grazing can continue only in some areas, including the station's headquarters near Dubois, Idaho, according to the plaintiffs.

“It’s time to take a much closer look at this ‘experiment’ and honestly weigh the impacts on the region’s iconic wildlife against the limited value the domestic sheep station provides," said Sarah McMillan, with WildEarth Guardians, one of the plaintiffs in the case.

The Department of Agriculture did not immediately respond to the ruling.

Bush rejected the conservation groups' claims that officials did not look closely enough at grazing's effects on sage grouse, a ground-dwelling bird.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: students and community members protest outside of South Sioux High School

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors
National Politics

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors

  • Updated

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It was supposed to be a unifying weekend for a Republican Party at war with itself over former President Donald Trump’s divisive leadership. But Trump himself shattered two days of relative peace in his closing remarks to the GOP’s top donors when he insulted the party’s Senate leader and his wife.

+7
Princely letter: Philip apologized to Nixon for 'lame' toast
National Politics

Princely letter: Philip apologized to Nixon for 'lame' toast

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Throughout his decades in public life, Prince Philip was known for putting his royal foot in his mouth with occasional off-the-cuff remarks that could be embarrassing. But his faux pas at a White House dinner with President Richard Nixon in 1969 was enough for Philip to actually lose sleep.

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes
National Politics

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes

  • Updated

More than a hundred top executives and corporate leaders gathered online this weekend to discuss their response to restrictive voting laws under consideration in several states and already enacted in Georgia, according to a statement from organizers of the meeting.

+3
Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics
National Politics

Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — For more than a half-century, the voice emerging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s monolithic, Beaux Arts-styled building near the White House was predictable: It was the embodiment of American business and, more specifically, a shared set of interests with the Republican Party.

+5
Biden wants infrastructure deal, but GOP doubts persist
National Politics

Biden wants infrastructure deal, but GOP doubts persist

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden wants Congress to know he's sincere about cutting a deal on infrastructure, but Republican lawmakers have deep-seated doubts about the scope of his proposed package, its tax hikes and Biden's premise that this is an inflection point for the U.S. as a world power.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News